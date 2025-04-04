Daniel J. Fitzmier, 32, Maryville, died Thursday, March 27, 2025, at home.

He was born June 29, 1992, to Lawrence R. Fitzmier, and Dawn M. Russell in Phoenix, AZ. He had lived in the Maryville area for over 30 years.

Mr. Fitzmier had worked as a general laborer for several years.

Mr. Fitzmier’s body has been cremated. Memorial services were Tuesday, April 1 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

