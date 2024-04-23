Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 4/16/24. The motion passed.

Approved: Assessor’s quarterly report

Accounts Payable: Checks #84217-84232

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Delbert’s Garage for vehicle maintenance and repair; to M. Trimble for uniform reimbursement; to Taylor Barrett Concrete Pumping for Bridge #657.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Road and bridge fuel and equipment report for March 2024; Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding information.

Lindsey Chaffin, Great River Engineering, sent a floodplain development permit for BRO-B074(63) Bridge to be signed and returned.

A call was put in to Geist Heating and A/C to give the go ahead to put the air conditioning units back on the porch roofs at the Courthouse.

Three sealed bids were received for the Administration Center basement remodel: Smith Contracting Company at $16,500, Seth Runde Construction, LLC at $15,390; Moore Improvements, LLC at $15,804. Walk made a motion to accept Runde as presented as low bid. All were in favor. Calls were made to all companies. Also present: Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor.

A call was put in to Ron Houston to see if he would continue to serve on the Industrial Development Board. Houston agreed to another six-year term. A call was put in to Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development director, to let him know all open seats were filled.

Signed CART rock contracts from Norris Quarries and Schildberg Construction were received.

A call was placed to City of Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel regarding the 911 Oversight Board election costs for the April election. Also discussed dates for the next board meeting. An email was resent out to the Oversight Board members with possible dates.

County Coroner Vince Shelby stopped in to deliver a letter to the commission regarding a coroner vehicle. The letter was read by Shelby. The letter was then sent to Ivan Schrader, county attorney for an opinion.

Bid opening was held for County Bridge Packages #0255006, #0338001, #1038008. Present: Engel, Russ Placek, Oden Enterprises and Larry Jacobson, Snyder & Associates. Only one bid was submitted. Burns made a motion to accept the bid submitted by Oden Enterprises for all bridge packages. All were in favor.

Jacobson presented the commission with LPA Request Letter No. 7 and JD Bishop Construction LLC pay estimate No. 1 for approval and payment for Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) Grant.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Captain Austin Hann met with the commission to discuss Sheriff’s Department personnel.

Burns made a motion to adjourn.