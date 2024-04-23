“This is what you got for your $10,000,” said Sue Wagner to the Hopkins City Council on April 4 as she handed out the two-page report from Allyssa Becker, CPA of Becker Accounting, LLC, of Eveleth, MN.

Becker said in conclusion, “It is our opinion that the City of Hopkins lack of record keeping was detrimental to our ability to effectively develop financial statement reports to adequately support business operations. Additional measures to improve financial record keeping should be considered.”

Wagner also reported the city’s check writing program was not accessible and minutes were not available for the March 4 meeting.

Aldermen Allan Thompson and Rick Gladman were sworn-in to continue serving Hopkins after the April 2 election.

Hopkins Community Betterment President Cameron Morrison talked about the demolition grant which would help to demolish old houses and buildings. Community Betterment is interested in working with the city. There is a $1,500 charge for NW Missouri Regional Council of Governments to write the grant. Hopkins must sign up by the end of April and then all must be turned in by the end of September. There is a $500 charge to the property owner and the property remains with the owner.

Chief Operator Chris Bird presented a bid for $6,000 from Lincoln Pope, Pickering to redo the edge of the street between AgriLand and River Valley Ag. Since it fronts State Highway 148, Alderman Allen Thompson asked if Bird had talked to MODot as he thought the area involved would be on the highway right-of-way. Bird hadn’t.

Pope also bid $9,700 to put in a 120 feet of sidewalk across the street from the Roxy Theater. Both bids were tabled.

Bird also presented a bid for $5,500 for dust control using End Dust III Mag Chloride Flakes for Road Dust Control. He wants to use it on the cemetery road, the road behind the ballfield at the city park and First Street to Ada. It was tabled until the next meeting.

The pickup needs an oil change and warning lights assessed. Tri-State Ford, Maryville, said the wheel bearing and fuel pump needs to be replaced, totalling $2,200.

After the closed session with City Attorney Taryn Henry, the council came back into open session and made the following decisions for the City of Hopkins:

• Approved the termination of Theodore Phipps as city clerk/treasurer.

• Approved the termination of Krystal Bowen as assistant clerk.

• Approved the severing of the ties between Phipps with Nodaway Valley Bank including the online banking and not allow him any future access to City of Hopkins information or funds.

• Approved Mary Smith as interim city clerk/treasurer and to hold office hours from 9 am to noon, Tuesdays and Thursdays and every second Saturday.

• A meeting was to be held April 10.

• A closed meeting will be held at 7 pm, Monday, April 15 topics being the purchase or sale of real estate; and records to be in care of custodian duties and records.