Marathons by State, Per Capita-2024

The oldest continually operating marathon is the Boston Marathon. The 128th running of the Boston Marathon took place on Monday, April 15th. This map of the 1,049 marathons by state, scheduled in the U.S. for 2024, is divided by the population. The resulting distribution indicates climate plays a role. The upper Great Plains and Rocky Mountain states tend to host more marathons on a per-capita basis. The number of marathon race finishers, across the nation, has steadily increased over the past four decades from 25,000 to over a half million.