On May 11, the Loess Hills District held their annual awards banquet, naming several award recipients including Cathy Rybolt from Maryville, who was named Scouter of the Year.

This award is presented to an individual who has rendered outstanding service in his or her scouting position in the past year. Service given outside of scouting is also considered, as was the case with Rybolt and her work with Community Services.

Rybolt is a leader in Troop 74, and also served this past year as program director for our District Cub Scout Day Camp, and she will be doing so again this summer.

Maryvillian Jason Brown was also named Cub Master of the Year, though he was unable to accept his award in person. He is cub master of Pack 75 in Maryville.