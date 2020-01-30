LaVona “Coline” Stoll, 83, Maryville, formerly of Conception Jct., died Monday, January 27, 2020, at Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

She was born June 1, 1936, in Altheston, IA, to Perry J. and Rosella M. Walker Lewis.

On October 27, 1956, she married Alfred S. Stoll at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, Conception. He preceded her in death April 17, 2004.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 am, Friday, January 31 at St. Columba Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

Memorials may be made to the Tri-C America Legion Post 464 Auxiliary, Conception Jct., or to St. Ann’s Altar Society of St. Columba Catholic Church.

