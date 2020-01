Judith E. Fries Dunn, 74, Maryville, died Monday, January 27, 2020, at Parkdale Manor, Maryville.

She was born June 2, 1945, in Fairfax, to Albert Fries and Alice Nell Prather Fries.

Ms. Dunn’s body has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.