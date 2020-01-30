Bertha A. Goettemoeller, 88, Lincoln, NE, formerly of Maryville, died Monday, January 27, 2020, at St. Jane de Chantal, Madonna Long Term Care.

She was born July 4, 1931, in Maryville, to Elva “Bert” and Louise McCann Carter of Clyde. She was a 1949 graduate of Horace Mann High School, Maryville, and received her bachelor’s degree from Mount Saint Scholastica, now Benedictine College, in Atchison, KS, in 1953.

On May 21, 1957, she married David F. Goettemoeller in Saint Rose, OH. He preceded her in death in October 1989.

Memorial Mass will be at noon, Monday, February 3 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 am, followed by the Rosary at 11:30 am. Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.