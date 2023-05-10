Brenda Snodderley and Kyle Martin were sworn into office for a two year term each as council members at the April 18 Clearmont City Council meeting. Bill Harris was recognized and thanked for his years of service as councilman.

Last month’s minutes and monthly bills were approved by the council.

The city received an invitation to United Electric’s Annual Membership Meeting. West Ben sent a continuation certificate for the city clerk’s bond. Notice of the state workman’s comp annual audit verification is due next month.

People Service, Maryville, provided a water report. The report noted all routine bacteria samples came back coliform absent. All of the monthly discharge monitoring reports have been submitted to MoDNR. Two water leaks have been identified and are to be repaired. Mayor Byron Clark acquired one bid for the new water meters, and is waiting on one more.

Kurt Engle, resident, addressed the council about a No Parking sign, and asked when it was to be installed. The sign is scheduled to be put up before the first ballgame at the park. Summer street repair was also discussed, and the city has raw materials on hand.