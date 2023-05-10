The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected establishments during the month of April.

Elmo City Building, 201 Main Street, Elmo

Inspection date: April 11

Criticals: Cooked fish in baggies not date marked. Unlabeled spray bottles.

Non-criticals: Stove hood is dirty. Carpet storeroom carpet is dirty. Fish in catch basin under fryers. Grease on floor coming from catch basin. Wall behind broaster is dirty. Unshielded lights above buffet line and storeroom.

West Nodaway R-I, 17665 US Highway 136, Burlington Jct., high priority

Inspection date: April 11

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Measuring cups stored in bags of sugar with handles in the sugar. Flooring by drain near fridge dirty.

Casey’s, 1925 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: April 13

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site. Wiping clothes not stored in sanitizer. Spillage on floor by soda box racks. Restroom air vents dusty.

South Nodaway R-VI, 209 Morehouse, Barnard, high priority

Inspection date: April 14

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Jefferson C-123, 37614 US Highway 136, Conception Jct., high priority

Inspection date: April 17

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Northeast Nodaway R-V, 126 South High School Avenue, Ravenwood, high priority

Inspection date: April 17

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Upper baffle of ice machine mildewed. Floor under dishwashing area plus behind ice machine is dirty.

Dollar General, 1121 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: April 17

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Bad door gaskets in fridge. Several stained ceiling tiles throughout.

A&G Restaurant, 208 North Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: April 19

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: 7 of 8 ingredients bins not labeled. A couple scoops with handles in product.

Mosaic Medical Center, 2016 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: April 20

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Scoop with handle in sugar bin.

Breaktime, 1517 East 1st Street, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: April 20

Criticals: Spray bottles not properly labeled.

Non-criticals: Bad door gasket on beer cave door. Cardboard on shelves in walk-in. Spillage in bottom of pizza prep fridge. Soda dispenser drippage and waste tray dirty.

Maryville Middle School, 525 South Hills Drive, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: April 21

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Excessive frost in milk cooler. Middle top of milk cooler not allowing proper seal. Middle door of three door fridge has bad door seal. Flour bin with duct taped crack.

Eugene Field Elementary, 418 East Second, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: April 24

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Applebee’s, 2919 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: April 24

Criticals: One under counter cooling unit not keeping temp at 41 degrees or below, corrected on site.

Non-criticals: Door sprung on prep table fridge won’t completely shut. Carpet worn in lobby, lots of grout missing on kitchen floor.

Maryville High School, 1429 South Munn, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: April 25

Criticals: Sanitizer and wipe cloth bucket too weak, corrected on site. Hamburger not held at 135 or above, corrected on site.

Non-criticals: None.

NWMSU Horace Mann, 800 University Drive, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: April 26

Criticals: Cold hold foods not held at 41 degrees or below. Cooling table not keeping foods at 41 degrees or below. Hand sink drain plugged, drain on a pump system will kick on for a few seconds plus tip off.

Non-criticals: No paper towels at handsink, corrected on site.

Paglias Pizza, 611 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: April 26

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Soda box shelves need sealed. Bad door gaskets on both two door fridges. Ceiling peeling above vent hoods.

Planet Sub, 217 West 4th Street, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: April 28

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: One unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site. Box of cups on floor by water heater.