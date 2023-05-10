The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected establishments during the month of April.
Elmo City Building, 201 Main Street, Elmo
Inspection date: April 11
Criticals: Cooked fish in baggies not date marked. Unlabeled spray bottles.
Non-criticals: Stove hood is dirty. Carpet storeroom carpet is dirty. Fish in catch basin under fryers. Grease on floor coming from catch basin. Wall behind broaster is dirty. Unshielded lights above buffet line and storeroom.
West Nodaway R-I, 17665 US Highway 136, Burlington Jct., high priority
Inspection date: April 11
Criticals: None.
Non-criticals: Measuring cups stored in bags of sugar with handles in the sugar. Flooring by drain near fridge dirty.
Casey’s, 1925 South Main, Maryville, medium priority
Inspection date: April 13
Criticals: None.
Non-criticals: Unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site. Wiping clothes not stored in sanitizer. Spillage on floor by soda box racks. Restroom air vents dusty.
South Nodaway R-VI, 209 Morehouse, Barnard, high priority
Inspection date: April 14
Criticals: None.
Non-criticals: None.
Jefferson C-123, 37614 US Highway 136, Conception Jct., high priority
Inspection date: April 17
Criticals: None.
Non-criticals: None.
Northeast Nodaway R-V, 126 South High School Avenue, Ravenwood, high priority
Inspection date: April 17
Criticals: None.
Non-criticals: Upper baffle of ice machine mildewed. Floor under dishwashing area plus behind ice machine is dirty.
Dollar General, 1121 South Main, Maryville, low priority
Inspection date: April 17
Criticals: None.
Non-criticals: Bad door gaskets in fridge. Several stained ceiling tiles throughout.
A&G Restaurant, 208 North Main, Maryville, high priority
Inspection date: April 19
Criticals: None.
Non-criticals: 7 of 8 ingredients bins not labeled. A couple scoops with handles in product.
Mosaic Medical Center, 2016 South Main, Maryville, high priority
Inspection date: April 20
Criticals: None.
Non-criticals: Scoop with handle in sugar bin.
Breaktime, 1517 East 1st Street, Maryville, medium priority
Inspection date: April 20
Criticals: Spray bottles not properly labeled.
Non-criticals: Bad door gasket on beer cave door. Cardboard on shelves in walk-in. Spillage in bottom of pizza prep fridge. Soda dispenser drippage and waste tray dirty.
Maryville Middle School, 525 South Hills Drive, Maryville, medium priority
Inspection date: April 21
Criticals: None.
Non-criticals: Excessive frost in milk cooler. Middle top of milk cooler not allowing proper seal. Middle door of three door fridge has bad door seal. Flour bin with duct taped crack.
Eugene Field Elementary, 418 East Second, Maryville, high priority
Inspection date: April 24
Criticals: None.
Non-criticals: None.
Applebee’s, 2919 South Main, Maryville, high priority
Inspection date: April 24
Criticals: One under counter cooling unit not keeping temp at 41 degrees or below, corrected on site.
Non-criticals: Door sprung on prep table fridge won’t completely shut. Carpet worn in lobby, lots of grout missing on kitchen floor.
Maryville High School, 1429 South Munn, Maryville, high priority
Inspection date: April 25
Criticals: Sanitizer and wipe cloth bucket too weak, corrected on site. Hamburger not held at 135 or above, corrected on site.
Non-criticals: None.
NWMSU Horace Mann, 800 University Drive, Maryville, high priority
Inspection date: April 26
Criticals: Cold hold foods not held at 41 degrees or below. Cooling table not keeping foods at 41 degrees or below. Hand sink drain plugged, drain on a pump system will kick on for a few seconds plus tip off.
Non-criticals: No paper towels at handsink, corrected on site.
Paglias Pizza, 611 South Main, Maryville, medium priority
Inspection date: April 26
Criticals: None.
Non-criticals: Soda box shelves need sealed. Bad door gaskets on both two door fridges. Ceiling peeling above vent hoods.
Planet Sub, 217 West 4th Street, Maryville, medium priority
Inspection date: April 28
Criticals: None.
Non-criticals: One unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site. Box of cups on floor by water heater.
