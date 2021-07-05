After hearing from Jonathan Eckstein, People Services, June 15, the Clearmont City Council decided to join the Water/Wastewater Agency Response Network plan.

Eckstein explained the plan is created for when there is an emergency, members can take advantage of manpower, services and equipment from other members.

He also presented the water report noting all routine bacteria samples came back coliform free and his firm will submit the nighttime irrigation plan to MoDNR for approval. It was also discussed that the center pivot at the lagoon needs to be wielded.

Mayor Byron Clark began discussion about the possibility of purchasing electronic water meters. Council tabled the decision until more information can be gained. There were 230,700 gallons used in May and there are no shut-offs planned.

It was reported United Electric Cooperative approved a 10 percent energy discount from July to December.

The city received a response from Kurt and Debbie Engle, property owners, in regard to their notification about removing trees and a shed from city property. The Engles questioned the necessity of moving the items since the alley is now passable. They also had concerns about the timing saying the city did not give them enough time and this is not the time of year to move trees. They continued by noting that since the survey some of the markers have been removed and stated that city officials needed to clarify the boundary. The council agreed to mark the boundary.

The council decided to hire Jesse Hanig for the city maintenance position at $15 per hour.

Due to scheduling conflicts, next month’s meeting was changed to Tuesday, July 27.