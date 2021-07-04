At the June 16 Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate meeting, the senior center improvement committee said the search is ongoing for a mason to give estimates on the crumbling outside facade of the building.

Other improvements discussed include the walk-in cooler, parking lot and guttering. No decisions were reached.

The senior center fiscal year ends June 30. The review of the 2021-22 budget was postponed until the July meeting, along with the selection of the board of directors officers and committees.

The list of 2021-22 holidays was approved.

May counts for meals served at the center or congregate meals were 759 for the 20 open days. Home-delivered meals were 1,713 or a daily average of 86 meals.