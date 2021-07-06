Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioners, and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

urns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 6/29/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #78778-78800.

Approved: Liquor Licenses for Burny’s Sports Bar, El Nopal and Backyard Vine & Wine with caterer’s license; invoices to Strata Architecture and Preservation and Precision Lock and Key.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Maryville Chamber for incentives.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Worker’s compensation claim information, additions and abatements for April, May and June, 2021.

Alex Rice gave updates on his Eagle Scout project at the Freedom Rock and the veteran’s memorial monument on the courthouse lawn to the commission.

Burns made a motion at 8:27 to go into closed session per Missouri Sunshine Law 610.020 (1) – Litigation. All were in favor. Walk voted to go out of closed session at 9. All were in favor.

The second reading of the application to close County Road #335, running west, starting at Apollo Trail and ending at the Nodaway/Atchison County line. Patton read the Order Vacating a County Road and outlined the steps the commission has taken in the process of vacating the road. Burns made a motion to close the above stated portion of County Road #335. The commission asked for discussion from those present. No public comments. Walk seconded the motion. All were in favor. County Road #335, running west, starting at Apollo Trail and ending at the Nodaway/Atchison County line is now vacated. Also present: Gary and Mary Beth Shipps, landowners on one side of the road.

Patton opened the Board of Equalization (BOE) hearing with a presentation of the property in question and introductions. An appeal by Mary Mart Corporation, represented by Mark Watkins, Trustee of Lewis C. Watkins estate, on the valuation of the real property at 1424 S. Main Street, Maryville. Rex Wallace, assessor, discussed why the valuation increased and how the valuation process works. Wallace turned the floor over to Watkins for his appeal. Kevin Hartman, county appraiser, spoke to how he had appraised the property. The floor was open for discussion and questions. Walker asked for a motion. A motion was made by Walk to leave the appraised value of the property as found by the assessor’s office. All were in favor. The valuation of the real property stands. Mary Mart Corporation does have other avenues to pursue if he disagrees and chooses to move forward. Burns made a motion to close out of the BOE hearing. All were in favor.

Kim Mildward with NW MO Regional Council of Governments, presented the official Historical Preservation Grant maintenance plan and ADA accessibility study along with the cost estimates as presented by Angie Gaebler and Claire Ashbrook of Strata Architecture. Mildward will be sending out a survey to other Missouri counties that have historic courthouses to gain more information on what they have done, vendors they have used and funding sources they have utilized. Discussion centered around moving forward seeking eligible funding sources. Also present were Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Tammy Carter, human resources director.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Messages were left for Monte Ten Kley and Timberly Ross, Tenaska – Clear Creek Wind project. Ten Kley called back and the commission discussed ongoing issues from during the construction phase. Ten Kley referred the commission to John Beacom at Tenaska to discuss the issues. A call was put in to Beacom to share the issues. Beacom asked for time to look into the issues and get back with the commission when he has more information.

The third quarter disaster assistance quarterly report was completed and submitted by the State Emergency Management Agency.

Caleb Phillips, prosecuting attorney, brought in a contract for Xerox for signature. Phillips presented his plan to the commission for a new hire

Burns made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 7/6/2021.