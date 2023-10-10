New board member Shirley Heideman attended the September 26 NOCOMO Industries meeting.

NOCOMO received $477.22 from the SB40 board on September 18. This money was to be used for certified and non-certified employees’ wages.

No reimbursement funds from the average daily attendance were received from Missouri Department Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).

The sheltered workshop must re-certify with DESE in October. Last year’s actual financial records, this year’s budget and the audit must be submitted by Tuesday, October 31.