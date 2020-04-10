During this time of shelter-in-place because of COVID-19, area churches are responding with steps taken to celebrate the holy holiday.

Many churches are using live-stream on Facebook pages to reach members. The churches which responded follow:

St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville, has Triduum live-stream services at 7 pm, April 9 for Holy Thursday; 5:30 pm, April 10 for Good Friday; 8 pm, April 11 for Easter Vigil; and 10:30 am, April 12 for Easter Sunday.

First United Methodist Church, Maryville, will conduct services online at FumcMaryville on Facebook. Services may be watched live or at a later time. Maundy Thursday will be at 7 pm, April 9; Good Friday, 7 pm, April 10; Easter Sunday, 10 am, April 12.

A prayer vigil conducted by each member in their home will begin at 8 pm, Thursday, April 9 and end at 3 pm, Friday, April 10.

Once Sunday School classes resume, an Easter egg hunt will be held for the children during the Sunday School hour. Donations are to be held until the church is not under social distancing restrictions.

Calvary Chapel, Maryville, has been featuring services at Calvary Chapel Maryville MO on Facebook at 9 am, Sundays. For Easter, the church will have their normal service with the addition of five to six members reading scripture via video. Communion will be held with each home supplying the grape juice and bread they will use.

The closing will feature attendees in an edited clip who have submitted a five to 10 second video of themselves or family saying hi, words of encouragement and well-wishes.

Together everyone will sing “The Blessing,” a new song based on Numbers 6:24-26. 24 “The Lord bless you and keep you; 25 the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; 26 the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace.”

Hopkins First Christian Church welcomes everyone to Easter Service at 10:30 am, Sunday, April 12. Attendees are to park and remain in their cars at the front of the church, located on the west side. Pastor Steven Wainwright will conduct the service from the church’s front porch. Easter songs will be sung. Communion will be taken with each car’s occupants bringing the necessary bread and juice for the ceremony.

Wainwright checked with the Nodaway County Sheriff’s office and as long as people remain in their cars, shelter-in-place and social distancing requirements will be met.

Wainwright is posting a live Facebook video at 10:30 am each morning. These can also be viewed at a later time. He plans to continue with the videos until the COVID-19 situation is resolved.