Men’s College Ice Hockey Map, 2020

“Another winter sport (college ice hockey) was scheduled to have their Frozen Four this weekend. But, due to coronavirus concerns it was cancelled. There are 60 Div. I hockey programs resulting in 1,602 players. 66% are from the U.S., 27% from Canada, 7% from Europe and less than 1% from Asia. Minnesota leads with 198 players followed by Michigan with 123 and Massachusetts with 107. Obviously, the availability of ice is important for the sport dominated by north central and northeastern states. The per capita production of hockey players by high school state/country is a good example of a regional sport.”