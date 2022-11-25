Holiday events sparkle throughout Nodaway County, as Christmas activities abound.

Tour of Lights, Maryville

The Tour of Lights in Maryville sign up now until midnight, Wednesday, November 30 at the Facebook Make It Maryville page. The grand prize has been donated by Dr. Stan and Debbie Snyder. This year’s lucky winner will get December’s electric bill paid.

Judging will begin promptly after sign-up ends and the winner will be announced on air at KNIM 95.9FM on Friday, December 2 during the Make It Maryville hour. A map/listing of all the addresses will be made available so that everyone can drive around to enjoy the lights. Participants are asked to keep the lights on through December.

Christmas Light Contest, Jackson Township

The Jackson Township Christmas Lighting Contest registration is going on now through Thursday, December 1. There is no entry fee; two classes, big and small displays; must live in Jackson Township. Judging will take place Saturday, December 3. To register, call 660.254.1460. Winners announced at the Winter Festival parade.

Animal Shelter

The New Nodaway Humane Society Animal Shelter is promoting “Home for the Holidays” with half price adoptions until Saturday, December 31.

Downtown Maryville Turkey Trot

Turkey Trot, 8 am, Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, November 24, start at Fourth and Buchanan Streets, Downtown Maryville.

Ravenwood Tree Lighting

The Tree lighting ceremony will be 6 pm, Friday, November 25 in downtown Ravenwood.

Small Business Saturday

Shop local, shop local small business, Saturday, November 26.

Downtown Maryville Christmas Lighting

The lighting ceremony will be at 6 pm, Monday, November 28 at the Downtown Maryville Square. The Nodaway Chorale will perform and the Grinch will “flip the switch.” The chorale will sing holiday songs in front of the Nodaway County Courthouse starting at 5:30 to shortly after 6 pm.

Makers Monday

Makers Monday, Downtown Maryville, pop-up shops, strolling Santa, carriage rides, 4 to 7 pm, Monday, November 28.

#Giving Tuesday

Conception Abbey will hold Giving Tuesday activities from 6 to 8 pm, Tuesday, November 29 at the Conception Abbey Welcome Center. Events include: wrapping Christmas gifts and decorating 10 Christmas trees with homemade decorations for 10 adopted families. Fleece blankets tied and soft animals to stuff.

Children attending with parents can color Christmas images to be placed in the 200 plus Christmas cards to be signed. Cards to go to the Veterans home in Cameron, sisters in LOR at Clyde, the infirmary at Conception Abbey, American Legion Posts in Stanberry and Conceptions, list of people in the community who have lost a partner and area care facilities.

A baby bed will be stuffed with donated baby items. A washtub will be stuffed with personal care items. A grocery cart will be stuffed with non perishable items.

Homemade Christmas stockings stuffed and donated by Ben’s Stockings of Hope, Marsha Martin.

St. Francis Foundation Giving Tuesday Event, 11 am to 2 pm, Tuesday, November 29 at A&G Restaurant, 208 North Main, Maryville. For every Souper Bonanza purchased, $18 will be donated to the St. Francis Foundation for vital cardiac equipment needs.

Sponsors who will donate $1 per meal are: A&G Restaurant, Brock and Karen Pfost, Jim and Beverly Blackford, Susan and Terry Ecker, Jim and Teresa Jacoby, Nate and Andrea Blackford, JR and Sarah Kurz, Scott and Betsy Nielson, Taryn and Eric Henry, Kay and Norman Wilson, Rex and Peggy Younger, Dr. Pat and Teri Harr, Mosaic Maryville Auxiliary, John and Susan Yancy, Roger and Stacy Bundridge, John and Beth Baker, David and Carol Baird, Dr. Ben and Erin Kinderknecht, and Greg and Janis Pargas.

Northwest Holiday Tree Lighting

Northwest Missouri State University Holiday Tree Lighting is from 5:15 to 7:30 pm, Tuesday, November 29 at the Memorial Bell Tower. The tree lighting will feature remarks by Interim President Dr. Clarence Green, students of different religions, and songs performed by the Northwest Madraliers. Weather permitting, Santa Bobby Bearcat will welcome guests for photos after the ceremony. Refreshments will be served. The Bearcat Food Pantry will collect items to help the Northwest students.

Hospital Auxiliary Bazaar

Hospital Auxiliary Bazaar, in the Franciscan Room, ground floor, Mosaic Medical Center, 10 am to 8 pm, Wednesday, November 30, 8 am to 8 pm, Thursday, December 1, and 8 am to 4 pm, Friday, December 2.

History Alive!

Nodaway County Historical Society Museum free program, 7 to 8 pm, Wednesday, November 30 at 110 North Walnut Street, Maryville. Get up close and personal with notable figures in Nodaway County history with this living history program featuring students from Northwest Missouri State University and historical society volunteers. Visitors can tour museum buildings. This program is made possible with funding from the Missouri Humanities Council.

Northwest Holiday Coffee

Northwest Foundation, Inc. and Office of University Advancement invite all current and past Northwest employees to the annual Holiday Coffee at the Michael L. Faust Center for Alumni & Friends, 7:30 to 10 am, Thursday, December 1.

Downtown Maryville Christmas Parade

The Maryville Christmas Parade will begin at 6 pm, Friday, December 2. A new starting point will be Franklin Park and will proceed south along North Main Street to the Pocket Park at North Main and Third streets.

The Grinch will lead the lighted parade. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance on a fire truck. The Nodaway Chorale will sing holiday songs on Main Street in front of the Courthouse from 5:45 pm to the completion of the parade.

Yuletide Feaste

Journey back in time to the days of merrie olde England from 6:30 to 8:30 pm, Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3 to enjoy the songs, dances and entertainment magic of the day. With the sound of each fanfare, you will discover Christmas as celebrated in the ancient traditions of Tudor England. Partake of the delicacies that graced the tables of the Lords and Ladies of the 16th century.

Tickets are $38 each, tickets available at nwmissouri.edu/finearts/music/ yuletide.htm.

Senior Center Craft Fair

The Nodaway County Senior Center Craft Fair is 8 am to 2 pm, Saturday, December 3 at 1210 East First Street, Maryville. Free admission.

Holiday Shop Hop

A Very Merryville Christmas Shop Hop, 9 am to 4 pm, Saturday, December 3. Participating businesses include: Barnyard Boutique, 1630 North Main Street, Blue Willow Boutique, 107 East Fourth Street, Fantastic Fidos, 220 North Main Street, Ferluknat Farms, 805 South Main Street, Kitchen and Bath Source, 1315 South Main Street, Maryville Florists, 214 North Main Street, Minnie Lane Vintiques, 112 East Third Street, MTE Office Center, 216 East Third Street, The Perk, 322 North Main Street, Simply Posh Boutique, 216 North Main Street, Toploaded, 322 North Main Street, and White Elm Mercantile, 105 East Fourth Street.

Skidmore Christmas Lighting

Free ham and bean supper for Skidmore residents at 5 pm, Saturday, December 3 at Newton Hall, Skidmore. Afterwards the lighting ceremony will take place and the Nodaway Chorale will provide Christmas Carols from 6:30 to 7 pm.

Homes Tour

The Sixth Annual Under the Son Ministry’s Homes Tour will be 1 to 5 pm, Sunday, December 4. Tickets are $20 each. The homes toured are Chris and Elizabeth Bowles, 1122 Forest Street, Wyatt and Melinda Eubank, 1109 Bellows Drive, Coby and Teresa Hayes, 25530 Willow Drive, and Scott and Jayne McGinness, 186 North Sunset. Proceeds will go to support Under the Son’s outreach programs.

Rose Theatre

“Alibis, a murder mystery” with dessert, will be performed at 7 pm, Thursday, December 8, Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10 at the Rose Theatre, 120 West Third Street, Maryville. Tickets are $10 each and are available at rosetheatremaryville.org.

Blood Drive

West Nodaway High School and Community Blood drive 2 to 6 pm, Friday, December 9 at WN elementary gym. Sponsored by National Honor Society.

Holiday Bake Sale

The Nodaway County Historical Society Museum will hold a holiday bake sale and children’s craft station from 9 am to noon, Saturday, December 10. The museum is at 110 North Walnut Street, Maryville. Admission is free.

Legion Christmas Bazaar

Legion Christmas Bazaar, 9 am to 3 pm, Saturday, December 10 at the American Legion, Fifth and Laura streets, Maryville. Admission is $1 per person.

Ravenwood’s Winter Festival

The Ravenwood Second Annual Winter Festival is Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11. Saturday events: 2 to 4 pm at the community building, activities, drinks and fun; Face painting at Halo Salon and Spa, 2 to 4 pm; Senior class meal, soup supper, freewill donation, 4 to 6 pm, at the community building; parade registration, 5:15 to 6 pm, at the school; parade judging, 6 pm; Lighted Christmas parade, 6:30 pm; during the parade, drinks and cookies by B&G, downtown; Christmas drive through at the park, enter by west drive, exit by east drive, 7 to 8 pm.

Sunday events: Quarter auction, 3 pm at Community Building; Carriage rides start at Tuck Point, 4 to 7 pm; Caroling by the NEN band/choir, starting at Tuck Point, 5 pm; Junior Class meal, pork supper, at the Community Building, 5 to 7 pm.

Ravenwood Winter Festival Quarter Auction

The Quarter Auction will open doors at 2:30 pm, with the auction beginning at 3 pm, Sunday, December 11 at the Ravenwood Community Building. Cost is $3 to enter, which includes one bidding stick, additional sticks are $2. Bring quarters to bid on items you desire.

Holiday Concert

Nodaway Chorale Holiday Concert, “Holiday Tapestry,” with special guests Maryville High School Spectrum at 4 pm, Sunday, December 11 at the Schneider Performing Arts Center, MHS. Free admission, donations welcomed.

Blood Drive

Mosaic Medical Center, Maryville Blood drive, 9:30 am to 3:30 pm, Thursday, December 15 at the clinic conference room, 2016 South Main Street.

Host Lions

Maryville Host Lions Family Christmas Dinner, Thursday, December 15 at the Country Club.

Breakfast in Who-ville

Breakfast in Who-ville, Maryville Community Center, Saturday, December 17.

Fundraiser for Elks new building

The Elks will hold a tenderloin meal fundraiser from 11:30 am to 6 pm, Saturday, December 17. Meal is a tenderloin sandwich, choice of corn or green beans, cheesy potatoes and choice of apple, cherry, pecan or strawberry pie, $15. Text preorders and time of pick-up to 660.541.2308 beginning Monday, December 12. Orders accepted day of event.

Blood Drive

The Maryville Elks Lodge sponsored Community Blood Center drive will be 2 to 6 pm, at the First Baptist Church, Thursday, December 22.

It’s a Real Christmas

The 32nd annual Christmas Day Buffet “It’s a Real Christmas,” from 11 am to 1 pm, Sunday, Christmas, December 25 at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 East First, Maryville. The full Christmas meal with dessert will be available for pick-up, home delivery or dine-in. Open to the public. Freewill donation.

To place your order before 9 am for delivery, call 660.562.3999.

To make a monetary donation make checks payable to “It’s a Real Christmas” and drop off or mail to the senior center.

Blood Drive

American Legion Post #100 Blood Drive, 2 to 6 pm, Friday, December 30 in the main room of Legion Hall, 1104 East Fifth, Maryville.

Elks New Years Eve Dance

Elks New Years Eve Dance, with the BarbWire band, from 8 pm to midnight, Saturday, December 31. Purchase presale tickets up until Friday, December 30 at the south door, 115 North Main Street.