Rosa Christena “Chris” Harman, 88, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, in St. Joseph.

She was born on February 26, 1932, in Humphreys, to Sherman and Mary Pierce.

On April 17, 1950, she married Elmer Harman. He preceded her in death December 10, 1991.

Graveside services will be at 3 pm, Thursday, April 30 at Bolckow Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to either the Missouri Veteran’s Home in Cameron or the ASPCA.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith, Savannah Chapel.