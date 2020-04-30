Phyllis Delane Gardner Robertson, 88, formerly of Maryville, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Osage Beach Rehabilitation and Healthcare Facility.

She was born July 16, 1931, in McFall, to Lester and Agnes Gardner. She graduated from McFall High School and received a bachelor of science and a master’s in education from Northwest Missouri State University.

On August 27, 1950, she married Donald Robertson. He preceded her in death in 2008.

A private family graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

A register book and viewing will be available to sign from 8 am to 5 pm, Thursday, April 30 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

Online condolences may be made to the family at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Memorials may be made to Missouri Hospice and Palliative Care, 600 Monroe St., Jefferson City, MO 65109.