Shirley Ann Laughlin, 85, Maryville, died Thursday, April 23, 2020.

She was born October 8, 1934, near Guilford, to Adah and CH Conk Farnan. She graduated from Stanberry High School in 1952. She received a bachelor of science degree in home economics from Mount St. Scholastica College, Atchison, KS in 1956.

On May 25, 1957, she married Robert “Bob” Laughlin, at the Basilica of Immaculate Conception, Conception. He preceded her in death in 1995.

Services will be scheduled later due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Memorials may be made to St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church/School, 333 South Davis, Maryville, MO 64468.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.