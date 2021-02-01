Registration for 2021-22 preschool at the Maryville Early Childhood Center (MECC) will be 8 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday, February 1 through 5 at Maryville Early Childhood Center, 418 East Second Street.

Children need to be at least three years of age before August 1, 2021 and participate in a developmental screening on March 15, 2021, to be eligible to attend preschool during the 2021-2022 school year.

Opportunities for free preschool classrooms will be available again for the 2021-22 school year. Two classrooms will have no charge, while two classrooms will continue to be tuition based. Placement in the free preschool program will be based on screenings, unless the child has attended our preschool program during the 2020-2021 school year. Those students will automatically be given a spot for the 2021-2022 school year and will not need to be re-screened.

Once the registration packet has been returned to the MECC office, an appointment will be made for the student to be screened on March 15.

The Maryville Early Childhood Center Preschool provides age-appropriate educational activities through instruction and play for children three through five years of age. The preschool teachers have been trained in the emerging language and literacy curriculum, which prepares preschoolers for success in kindergarten by giving them a strong foundation in oral language and literacy. The curriculum addresses all developmental domains with theme-based units, children’s literature and multisensory activities. This multi-age integrated preschool experience creates an engaging environment with activity- and play-based learning.

The preschool program is a five-day-a-week, full-day program which runs from 7:55 am to 2:35 pm.

Enrollment forms can be found on our Maryville Early Childhood Center Website at: mecc.maryville.k12.mo.us/ preschool.html or can be picked up at the Maryville Early Childhood Center office.