On January 22, West Nodaway Superintendent Mitch Barnes announced the decisions made by the West Nodaway and Nodaway-Holt sports co-op advisory committee.

The co-op team will be known as Nodaway Valley with a mascot of Thunder. The colors are black as primary, kelly green as the secondary with white for accents.

Mascot drawings were accepted through January 27, narrowed to three drawings and voted on by both schools’ students in grades five through 12. The artist who submitted the final selection will receive $200 in apparel dollars to be spent in the booster club online store.