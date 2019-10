Jared and Stacy Renfro, Ames, IA, announces the birth of a son, Charles Kelley, born Friday, September 13, 2019 at Mary Greeley Hospital, Ames, IA.

He joins a brother, Thomas Stillman Renfro.

Maternal grandparents are Tom and DeAnn Christensen, Winterset, IA.

Paternal grandparents are Mark and Kelley Renfro, Maryville.

Maternal great-grandparent is Gwen Druery, Broken Bow, NE.

Paternal great-grandparents are Robert and Wanda Woldruff, Bedford, IA.