The Wilcox United Methodist Church will hold its annual Lord’s Acre Day on Saturday, October 5 at the church on Highway 71 north of Maryville. The auction will begin at 10:30 am followed by the 11:30 am dinner. Baked goods, produce, crafts and hand-embroidered quilts will be for sale. Dinner is $10 for adults, $5 for children kindergarten and above, with preschoolers free.