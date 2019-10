Vernon Dale Collinsworth, 75, Henderson, NV, died Sunday, September 29, 2019, at his home.

A celebration of life was held Monday, September 7 at the family home with Pastor Paul Carter, chaplain, with Affectionate Care Hospice officiating.

Condolences may be left at dignitymemorialpremier.com/palm-eastern-mortuary-and-cemetery/en-us/index.page.