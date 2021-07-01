Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns, associate commissioner, Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 6/24/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None

Approved: Liquor licenses for Aramark, Elks #760 and caterer’s license, The Stable Pub and Grub and 136 Highway Road House.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Mike Henggeler for reimbursement; Sheriff to DRT Ammo for equipment.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: MOPERM auto loss report 2021 Chevy pickup, Financial statement from Grant Township.

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, discussed various county projects.

The commission returned a call to a Polk Township resident with questions on gravel on his drive that has washed away. The resident was referred to Mark Wilson, Polk Township road supervisor.

Two stools in the basement of the courthouse were pulled and capped. Placed a call to Dennis Buckles, Quality Restoration and Sealants, requesting a bid for sealant work on both the Administration Center and the jail building. A call was made to Jason Brown Roofing asking them to come take a look at the roof on the Administration Center. Walker worked on a light on the Courthouse lawn.

Rex Wallace, assessor, discussed the reassessment process his office has been working on.

Caleb Phillips, prosecuting attorney, introduced Terry White as a new independent contractor to the prosecuting attorney’s office. White will be covering Division II court dates. Phillips also updated the commission on his office activities.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Burns along with Ed Walker inspected Bridge #988 in Washington Township. Also looked at the culvert on Old Highway CC, that is Jade Road.

The commission returned a call to a resident of Nodaway County regarding a phone line issue on a property in Union Township. Calls will be made to Tenaska on the resident’s behalf.

Burns made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 7/1/2021.