Charles Joseph “Carlie” Pappert, Sr., 90, Maryville, and former longtime resident of Clyde, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Oak Pointe of Maryville.

Carlie’s full obituary will be posted soon.

He has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

The family will receive friends on Monday evening, September 5, 2022, at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct. The time will be announced.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday morning, September 6, 2022, at the church. The time will be announced.

The burial will be in the St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.