Reva M. Jones Kelley, 98, Clearmont, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

She was born August 12, 1924, in Gravity, IA, to Ellsworth Earl and Edith Mabel Huss Jones. She graduated from high school in Gravity and had lived most all her life in the Clearmont area.

On September 4, 1942, she married Lowell E. Kelley.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 am, Monday, August 29 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

