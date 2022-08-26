Nearly 100 business leaders and their staff attended the 2022 Maryville Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet, August 18 at the Mozingo Event Center with Dr. Tyler Tapps, interim board president as the emcee. The evening theme was, The Roaring Twenties with “flapper girls and dapper gentlemen.” Live music was provided by Tyler Forkerts.

Awards were presented to the following people.

• Leadership Maryville Class 35 graduates were congratulated. Those present were Ken Garner, Kathryn Falke, Catherine Gast, Bryan Nigh, Kim Stiens and Jacque Colwell with Jessica Ramsey not attending.

• The Spearhead award went to Tom Shelton, who is a board of director for the Chamber.

• The Fred Von Behren Good Citizen Award was presented to Dr. Clarence Green, Northwest Missouri State University interim president.

• The Non-Profit Organization of the Year recognition went to The Ministry Center.

• The 2022 Chamber Business of the Year plaque was awarded to the Association of Group Homes/Nodaway County Services.

• Community 5 Under 35 Awards were presented to Anthony Williams, Maggie Rockwood, Glenna Schantz, Dakota Beemer by Doug Meyer with Joe Frueh not present.