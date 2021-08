Carl Leroy Whaley, 83, died Saturday, August 14, 2021 in Salem, OR.

He was born June 24, 1938 to Harley Ivan Whaley and Merle Mary Whaley, Hopkins.

The memorial service was held Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Champoeg State Park.

Arrangements wee under the direction of Weddle Funeral Service, Lebanon, OR.