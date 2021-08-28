Vern Wayne Summa, 82, Maryville, died August 23, 2021, at home.

He was born on February 9, 1939, to Lionel and Artela Lowrey Summa, Pattonsburg. He graduated from Albany High School in 1957.

Mr. Summa married Evelyn Walker on February 9, 1958, and had two children.

Funeral services were held Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Ravenwood Christian Church with burial in Oak Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Evelyn Summa for a charity to be determined.

