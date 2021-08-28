Dennis L. Schieber, 68, Conception Jct., died Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Mr. Schieber was born November 12, 1952 to Paul A. and Magdalene D. Lager Schieber in Maryville.

He was a 1971 graduate of Jefferson High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University. He was a residential contractor and enjoyed farming.

He married Diane R. Holtman on August 3, 1974 in Conception Jct.

The rosary will be 5:30 pm, Friday, August 27 at St. Columba Catholic. The family will receive friends following the rosary from 6 to 8 pm.

The memorial mass at 10 am, Saturday, August 28 at St. Columba Catholic Church under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial will be in the St. Columba Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials to St. Columba Catholic Church.

