The dedication of the Jefferson C-123 Educational Foundation Wall of Honor will be held from 11 am to 1 pm, Sunday, October 8 with a presentation at noon.

The Jefferson C-123 School and the Tri-C communities are rich in history and the mural “Paving the Road to Success,” located in the school’s entrance, provides an opportunity to remember individuals, families, friends and businesses who had the strength to build and to continue to build a lasting legacy. The mural was created by Claire Galbraith, a Jefferson graduate.

Donations are welcomed for mural stones: platinum, 8×16, $5,000; gold, 8×12, $2,500; silver, 8×8, $1,000 and bronze, 4×8, $500. Gifts may be designated as personal or family choice, scholarships, classroom enhancement or the foundation’s choice. Tax deductible donations may be sent to Jefferson C-123 Educational Foundation, 37614 US Highway 136, Conception Jct., MO 64434.