Calvin Clyde Clark, 79, Burlington Jct., died Friday, December 25, 2020, at KU Medical Center, Kansas City.

He was born October 14, 1941, in Burlington Jct., to John C. Clark and Grace M. Shadduck Clark. He graduated with the class of 1959 from Burlington Jct. High School.

On November 30, 1959, he married Nadine Race in Auburn, NE.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, December 30 at the Christian Church in Burlington Jct.

Memorials may be directed to the Christian Church or Calvin Clark Memorial.

