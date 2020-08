Gerald “Buzz” Dew, 81, formerly of Burlington Jct, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Austin, TX.

He was a 1955 graduate of Maryville High School and served in the US Air Force.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, September 5 at Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville. Visitation after the service, and rain location, will be at the First Christian Church, Maryville.