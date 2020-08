Daryl D. Mercer, 74, Mission, TX, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

He was born September 21, 1945 to Merlin and Katherine Wilson Mercer in Ravenwood. He graduated from Ravenwood High School in 1963 and Northwest Missouri State Teachers College with a degree in mathematics and chemistry in 1967.

Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Mr. Mercer’s name at a church of their choice.