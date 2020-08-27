William “Bill” Henry Walker, 79, Parnell, died Sunday, August 23, 2020.

Mr. Walker was born in Parnell, on April 21, 1941 to LB and Nora Chapman Walker.

He graduated from Northeast Nodaway High School, Ravenwood, class of 1959. He served his country in the US Army.

On November 24, 1967, Bill was married to Vicki Jean Umbenhower.

Funeral services were Thursday, August 27, at Laura Street Baptist Church. The burial was at the Oak Lawn Cemetery at Ravenwood with military rites conducted.

