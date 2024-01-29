Carl “Butch” Shipley, 73, Kearney, died Friday, January 19, 2024, at St. Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City.

He was born November 7, 1950, in Quitman, to Merle and Ella Mae Kerns Shipley.

He worked at Laclede Chain until his retirement.

He was a member of the American Legion, Kearney.

Mr. Shipley’s body has been cremated. A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 3 pm, Saturday, February 3 at the First Christian Church, Burlington Jct.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Elmo Betterment Club.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home.