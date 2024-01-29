Mona VonCile Brodrick Ward, 91, Springfield, died Monday, January 22, 2024, at Cox Hospital in Springfield.

She was born June 7, 1932, in rural Gentry County near Stanberry, to Curtis Fredrick and Ruth Hammond Brodrick. She spent most of her youth in Nodaway County.

On December 29, 1951, she married Jack Lee Ward in Huntsville, AR. He preceded her in death. The couple lived in Maryville, Paullina, IA, Reeds Spring, and finally Springfield.

She worked for Merrigan Brother’s Livestock for many years, as well as Mid America Lamb Processors. She worked on the family farm and was a crafter for nearly 20 years.

Mrs. Ward’s body has been cremated She has requested no services.

Memorials may be sent to The Rheumatology Research Foundation.

