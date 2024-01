Mary Ogle, 94, Bedford, IA, died Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at Corning, IA.

Visitation will be 3 to 7 pm, Thursday, January 25 at the Cummings Funeral Home, Bedford, IA.

Services will be at 10:30 am, Friday, January 26 at the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Cummings Funeral Home.