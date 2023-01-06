Brit Lauren Fisher, age 28, Sheridan, died Thursday, December 29, 2022 near Sheridan.

She was a lifetime resident of the area and was fondly known as the Gaynor Girl.

Brit was born January 1, 1994 in Kansas City. She was the daughter of Kelly and Lora Turner Fisher.

Brit was a 2013 graduate of North Nodaway High School in Hopkins. She attended two years of college at Southwest Iowa Community College in Creston, IA

She was employed as a postal clerk for the United States Post Office, currently serving in Hopkins. She loved her job and interacting with the people. Her goal was to be a career employee with USPS.

The best way to describe Brit is a fun, spunky, ray of sunshine mixed with some hell water! She was always on the go and didn’t know a stranger. She attended several concerts with friends and family, from Reba McEntire to George Strait and even Loretta Lynn. She enjoyed helping with VBS at the Hopkins Christian Church and volunteering at the Methodist Church stand at the Hopkins Picnic. You could find her at Old Defiance Days in July helping with the rodeo, the queen contest and Little Mr and Miss. She loved taking money and greeting people at the gate at the Bedford Tractor Pull.

After her mom passed away at the age of six, Brit’s extended family became a huge part of her life. Grandma Patty and Grandpa Jack’s house became her home away from home. Aunt Gail and Uncle Phil opened their home and their hearts, so Cole, Will and Brit would experience a mother’s love. They got to spend summers at the lake with Aunt Cindy and Lindsey.

Outside of her family, she had some special people in her life. Johnny and Brenda Thurman weren’t just neighbors in Sheridan, Brit spent many evenings with them talking and eating and laughing. Brit was blessed by the relationships she had with Lori Hughes, Judy Frueh and Pam Wilmarth. These ladies treated her as their own and Brit loved them with all her heart.

She was preceded in death by her mom, Lora, 11/17/2000, maternal grandfather, Rube Turner and uncles, Leon Lawhorn and Phil Henggeler.

Her survivors include dad, Kelly (Belinda) Fisher, brothers Cole (Stacy) Fisher and Will Fisher, stepsisters Madison (Tyler) Hamby and Mollie VonBehren, paternal grandparents, Jack and Patty Fisher, maternal grandmother, Ruby Turner, aunts, Cindy Lawhorn and Gail Henggeler and uncles, Steve (Roberta) Turner, John (Pam) Turner and James Turner, cousins Lindsey (Carlos) Santiago, Tyler (Ashley) Turner, Brett (Sara) Henggeler, Bart Oberhauser, Hallie (Ryan) Ginther, Tucker, Tanner and Sofia Turner, nieces and nephews, Brayden and Kennedy Murphy, Cooper, Kamryn and Karsyn Fisher and Rhett Hamby.

Funeral services were Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. Burial was at the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins.

Memorials can be made to the Sheridan Community Betterment Club.

Arrangements are under the direction of andrewshannfuneralhome.com Grant City.