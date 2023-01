Drexal “Butch” Dean Cordell, 73, Social Circle, GA, died Sunday, December 15, 2022, at his home.

He was born July 30, 1949, in Maryville, to John Cordell and Ruth Hart Wright.

He was a graduate of Hopkins High School.

He married Jean Cooper Cordell.

Services were held Tuesday, December 20 at Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home, Monroe, GA.

Burial was at Hill Haven Memory Gardens, Monroe.