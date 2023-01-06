Wilma Lucille VanSickle, 101, died January 2, 2023 at the Maryville Living Center.

Visitation will be 10 to 11 am, Saturday, January 7 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville, with service to follow at 11 am. Burial will be in High Prairie Cemetery, west of Elmo.

Mrs. VanSickle was born May 2, 1921 near Elmo to Arthur C. Hamilton and Anna Beatrice Campbell Hamilton. She graduated from Elmo High School and married Andrew E. VanSickle on October 28, 1939. He preceded her in death September 13, 1985. They were longtime residents of Maryville, until moving to Clearmont in 1968.

Mrs. VanSickle was a homemaker. Since 1973, she was a well known fiber artist, earning credits in fiber arts, color and design and design with fiber from Northwest Missouri State University and Northeast Missouri State University. She was a member of the Midwestern Weaving Association and charter member of the northwest Missouri Wonder Weaving Guild. She also was guest artist and speaker for many area workshops throughout the Midwest, individual and group instructions in basic weaving, history of loom weaving and spinning.

Along with loom weaving, she mastered associated arts including coil basket weaving and weaving with gourds. Over the years, her works have been displayed in art galleries as well as community events and county fairs.

Mrs. VanSickle, along her late husband Andy, shared an interest in history, she with her weaving and he with his restored blacksmith shop while they resided in Clearmont. After the death of her husband, Mrs. VanSickle maintained her own home in Clearmont until age 98 when she moved to The Chateau Assisted Living Center in Maryville, then to the Maryville Living Center. She was known as an independent woman, volunteering her time with 4-H youth, the Methodist Church and numerous other organizations.

Memorials may be directed to The Nodaway County Historical Society for the Nodaway County Museum.

