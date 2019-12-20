Brenda Lea Barger, 67, Maryville, passed into everlasting glory Monday, December 16, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

She was born February 1, 1952, to Oakley and Grace Downing of Parnell.

She married Ben Barger on December 31, 1981.

Funeral Services were Thursday, December 19 at Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. Cremation services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Her remains will be interred at a later date per her request.

Monetary donations can be made to the American Lung Association.

