Jeffrey Scott “Jeff” Cordell, 50, Quitman, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

He was born October 12, 1969, in St. Joseph, to Donald L. and Margaret A. Walker Cordell.

He was a lifelong resident of Quitman, having graduated from West Nodaway High School in 1988.

On August 17, 1991, he married Deanne L. Schieber.

Celebration of life will be at 10:30 am, Saturday, December 21 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Mr. Cordell’s body will be cremated after the service and his cremains will be buried later. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Friday, December 20 at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the family to help establish a scholarship in Mr. Cordell’s name for a West Nodaway student to further their education.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.