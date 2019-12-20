Dr. Adolf Richard Landes, 79, Maryville, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Oak Pointe of Maryville.

He was born March 21, 1940, in Havana, Cuba, to Richard Bender and Luisa Westpal Landes. He attended grade school and a private five-year high school where he studied sciences.

Dr. Landes’ wishes were to be cremated and they have been completed under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

No funeral services will be held.

