Forrest James “Frosty” Wake, 80, Pickering, died Saturday, November 9, 2019, at his home.

He was born March 22, 1939, at St. Francis Hospital in Maryville, to Donald and Thelma McKee Wake. He attended schools in Sheridan, Hopkins and graduated from Pickering High School in 1957.

On December 31, 1965, he married Ruth Schimming.

Funeral services were Tuesday, November 12 at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. Burial was in White Oak Cemetery, Pickering.

