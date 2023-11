Doris Jean Newberry Allen, 97, Clarinda, IA, formerly of Hopkins, died Friday, October 27, 2023, at Goldenrod Manor.

She was born September 6, 1926, in Ravenwood, to Palmer and Bessie Newberry.

She married James Morehouse in November 1946. She later married Clifford Allen.

Mrs. Allen worked a variety of jobs over the years including the Mt. Ayr Nursing Home, Cudahy, Bedford, IA, Clarinda Hospital, Hy-Vee, Bedford and Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

Mrs. Allen’s body has been cremated. Graveside memorial services were held Wednesday, November 15 at the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins.

