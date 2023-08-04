Bobby Dean Horn was born February 11, 1928, to Loring and Lorene Simmons Horn in Grant City.

He was the third of five children: Betty, Bill, Bob, Bonnie, and Gary.

Bobby grew up in Missouri, attended school, and worked until he turned 18, and then he enlisted in the United States Navy the day after his 18th birthday in 1946. He was awarded the World War II Victory Medal during his service to his country. He was honorably discharged on December 15, 1947.

On November 12, 1952, he married JoAnn From, and from their union they had two children, Richard, and Bradley.

Bob was always so active. In his younger years, he always hunted deer, rabbits, and squirrels and was an avid fisherman; he also enjoyed coon hunting. He continued to hunt and fish throughout the years, as much as he could. He would often go up to the family cabin and fish after a day working in the garden.

Bob had a few jobs before starting at REA, that is the Nodaway Worth Electric Cooperative, Inc. in 1951. He was a line foreman until his retirement in 1991. After his retirement, he couldn’t sit still and went to work part-time for the City of Maryville at Lake Mozingo as a mechanic until the early 2000s, and then he fully retired. This gave him the extra time he needed for the garden, and he was notorious for planting far too much produce. Bob would often come home to random items such as a weed-eater, lawn mower or a chain saw sitting out by his garage waiting to be fixed. Not knowing who dropped it off, he would get right to work trying to fix them up and wait for someone to stop by and claim it. He loved to tinker on those small engines.

A celebration of life services will be held at a later date, Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, helped the family with the arrangements.