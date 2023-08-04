Christopher Allen “Chris” Mackey, 66, Maryville, died Friday, July 28, 2023, at his home.

He was born August 26, 1956, in Maryville, to Russell L. and Helen Jean Dawson Mackey. He graduated from Maryville High School, class of 1974.

Mr. Mackey worked for many years with his brother, Mike, at Mackey Heating and Cooling and later worked for Geist Heating and Cooling, both of Maryville. After he retired, he worked for Busy Bee Cleaning.

He was a drummer and had played in the Dave Dawson and the Music Makers band, and also the Jump Start band.

He was baptized at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville.

Mr. Mackey’s body has been cremated. A memorial graveside service is being planned for a later date at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, and will be announced.

Memorials may be directed to the family to help with final expenses.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.